As weather cools, spiders use winds to hitch a ride
From record July-like heat to freezing temperatures with the risk for snow -- this Thanksgiving long weekend will bring quite the change to Ontario
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
Prince Edward Islanders are looking ahead to a wet and windy weekend.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning regarding the approach of tropical storm Philippe, which is expected to make landfall overnight Saturday.Philippe is moving northward at the same time a low-pressure system, also bringing unsettled weather, is coming from the west."As this front is going to be approaching, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday for the Island, it is going to mingle, or int
VANCOUVER — Things could be sizzling this weekend in most parts of British Columbia and it won't have anything to do with the Thanksgiving turkey in the oven. Environment Canada forecasts are calling for near-record temperatures, with highs up to 10 degrees above normal in many areas of northeastern B.C., the central and southern Interior, Kootenay, Okanagan and south coast. The weather office says it could be 26 C in Port Alberni on Saturday and it could feel closer to 30 C with the humidex, wh
Two systems approaching Quebec from either end will combine into one soggy weekend across the province
“I couldn’t believe what I got to watch,” the Canadian photographer said.
On the forecast track, the centre of Philippe will reach the coast of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick by Saturday
HALIFAX — Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, saying 50 millimetres of rain or more will fall across the region between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. As well, the latest forecast is calling for winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour over exposed ar
A video shows the “incredible” encounter in Mexico.
The record high temperatures in Lake Tefé, located in the Amazon town of Tefé, Brazil, are accompanied by recent extreme droughts.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda on Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England. The storm was located about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Friday morning. It had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with Philippe forecast to pass near the island later Friday. It is then expected to reach the coa
The flooding that killed thousands in Libya's Derna last month damaged the ruins at the ancient Greek city of Cyrene in the mountains nearby, but it also revealed new archaeological remains there by washing away earth and stones. Storm Daniel may have caused a meter of rain to fall on the hills of eastern Libya, an unprecedented amount since records began in the mid 19th century scientists say, and water was still flowing through the site when Reuters visited last week. The flooding caused mud and rubble to pile in Cyrene's Greek-era baths that will require specialised clearing said local antiquities department official Adel Boufjra.
They’re especially dangerous to children, conservationists say.
Marine animal experts are trying to locate the carcass of a great white shark that was found on a Cape Breton beach on Thursday, but has since washed back to sea.They're hoping an examination will reveal the shark's cause of death and provide insights into great white shark populations in the Maritimes.Earlier on Thursday a shark was sighted behaving erratically near a wharf in Ingonish, Victoria County. Videos and photographs of the shark show it swimming around the wharf and, at one point, ban
An onlooker said it looked ‘hungry.’
It's going to feel like weather whiplash in Ontario for the long weekend. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Widespread rainfall totals of 60-80+ mm are expected for most of Quebec this weekend and come communities could face a localized flood risk as a result of the heavy rain
A black bear support biologist managed to catch the bear cub and free it from the plastic container. Here's how.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of rescuers dug through slushy debris and fast-flowing, icy water Friday in a search for survivors after a glacial lake overflowed and burst through a dam in India's Himalayan north, a disaster that many had warned was possible for years. The flood began in the early hours of Wednesday, when water overflowed a mountain lake. It smashed through a major hydroelectric dam downstream and then poured into the valley below, where it killed at least 41 people, carrying bodies