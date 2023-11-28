Weather conditions worsen in Downtown Cleveland

CBC

Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy