Weather conditions worsen in Downtown Cleveland
West of downtown, conditions have started picking up.
West of downtown, conditions have started picking up.
Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy
The creatures — “one of the world’s rarest rodents” — is at least two times the size of common rats, researchers said.
The jet skier said seeing the creatures was a “remarkable moment.”
"Croczilla," a 14-foot crocodile that may be the largest in Florida, was spotted basking in the sun in Everglades National Park.
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
The small animal has a brownish-gray coloring that helps it blend in with the trees, park officials said.
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place. Smith said she wanted to invoke the act to send a message that her government is serious about pushing back against Ottawa’s plan to green Canada’s electricity grid by 2035, a plan she says could wreak havoc on Alberta’s natural-gas-based grid. “We’re creating an o
The lake-effect machine will be at full throttle to start the week, bringing over 30cm to the snow belt and will sweep squalls through the GTA at some of the worst times
Prince William is continuing to support a charity that he's been involved with since 2005 when he had just graduated from college
Blustery conditions and steady rain will close out the final days of November across the East Coast
Amidst record-high temperatures, deluges, droughts and wildfires, leaders are convening for another round of United Nations climate talks later this month that seek to curb the centuries-long trend of humans spewing ever more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. For hundreds of years, people have shaped the world around them for their benefit: They drained lakes to protect infrastructure, wealth and people. They dug up billions of tons of coal, and then oil and gas, to fuel empires and economie
A few days before hosting this year's UN climate conference, allegations are being raised about COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber and his willingness to use climate meetings with foreign governments to make oil and gas deals, including with Canada.BBC News revealed the details on Monday in collaboration with the Centre for Climate Reporting.Al-Jaber already faced controversy for being chosen as president of COP28 because he remains chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADN
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to reporters about plans for invoking her government's debated Sovereignty Act in response to proposed federal clean energy regulations. The motion also calls for Alberta to explore creating a Crown corporation to play a role in Alberta’s privatized power system in order to provide electricity should the green grid risk leaving citizens without an adequate baseload of power. (Nov. 27, 2023)
Hurricane winds and heavy flooding batter southern Russia and Ukrainian regions seized by Moscow.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the second Sumatran rhino born in the country this year and a welcome addition to a species that currently numbers fewer than 50 animals. A female named Delilah gave birth to a 25-kilogram (55-pound) male calf at a sanctuary for Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung province, at the southern tip of Sumatra island. The calf is fathered by a male named Ha
Several departments investigated the reports of the green water.
CALGARY — The oilsands industry group that has proposed building what would be one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects says it is more confident than ever it will go ahead with construction. The Pathways Alliance is a consortium of Canada's largest oilsands companies, which have banded together to propose a $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network to decrease emissions from oilsands sites in northern Alberta. The proposed project is the centrepiece of the oilsands'
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Hamburg, New York, on the evening of Nov. 27 as intense snow buried roadways during the evening commute.
Get your hot chocolate and churros ready. Here’s how cold it will get in Miami.
Ever seen the northern lights? You have a magnetic layer in Earth’s atmosphere to thank for those beautiful displays. But the magnetosphere does a lot more than create auroras.