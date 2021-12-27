Weather Causes Delays and Cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

Snow caused delays and cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, December 26.

Video from traveler Jah Luth shows a long line inside the airport. Luth, who told Storyful the footage was taken around 10:20 pm on Sunday, said his flight was among those cancelled.

The airport on Sunday evening tweeted that crews were “gearing up for continued snow and ice maintenance on runways, taxilanes, and the ramps.” Credit: Jah Luth via Storyful