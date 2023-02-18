Weather Betting Package 2-18
Meteorologist Robert Suhr looks at the possibility of combining gambling with the weather.
More miserable weather is forecast for the Aloha State on Saturday, while most of the rest of the U.S. will get a break from winter weather
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
Meteor created ‘panic’ throughout McAllen, Texas, police chief says
Officials are investigating after a meteorite may have landed in south Texas, with residents reporting a loud explosion and their homes shaking.
Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre
Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.
Two people have died in an avalanche outside of a ski area boundary near Golden, B.C., Avalanche Canada said Thursday. A group consisting of five snowboarders and one skier were in an area of southeastern B.C.'s Purcell Mountains known as Terminator 2.5 when an avalanche was triggered. Four members of the group were involved, Avalanche Canada said. The avalanche buried three members of the group. One was partially buried and extracted. Two were fully buried and did not survive. B.C. Emergency He
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
A dozen people who live near Cape Breton's Donkin mine protested on Friday along the route trucks use when hauling coal from the area. They say the trucks create unsafe conditions for drivers, pedestrians and the environment. "Lots of people are honking and waving," said protest organizer Catherine Fergusson. "It's interesting because you can see the look on their face. Once they see the sign and know what we're doing, their faces light up." Fergusson and members of the Cow Bay Coalition — a com
About 1,300 properties were still without supplies on Saturday afternoon following Friday's storm.
Ice pellets have switched to blowing snow for most of New Brunswick and freezing rain warnings were lifted Friday evening. Environment Canada snowfall warnings are still in place for everywhere except the southernmost parts of the province and Edmundston. The snow is expected to continue until late evening. Ice-coated vehicles and roadways in central regions of the province made for some difficult driving conditions throughout the afternoon. WATCHLINE | Here's what to expect from the messy weath
Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.
Winter warnings line parts of Atlantic Canada as an incoming system threatens a prolonged period of ice and heavy snow.
The grand prize at the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is $100,000 straight cash, but catching the heaviest walleye is no easy feat. Last year, there were more than 2,600 competitors in the derby on Montreal Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon. A man from Cumberland House took home the grand prize after reeling in a walleye that weighed in at four pounds six ounces. Dean Henderson, a Montreal Lake Cree Nation vice-chief and event organizer, is hoping to have an even larger turnout for the
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labour unions and others. Canada said it is also planning to improve labour market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending.