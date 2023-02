The Telegraph

I got back from my first term at Oxford and asked where my childhood bull terrier was. ‘He’s in the garden,’ said my family, collapsing with collective mirth. I looked: he wasn’t. As you’ve doubtless realised, he was in the garden – only six feet under. They’d been distraught about this at the time, deciding not to inform me so it didn’t ruin my college introduction. Only now they were over it, and found the whole thing darkly hilarious.