Weather Balloon Launched During High Winds in Davenport

A weather balloon was successfully launched by the National Weather Service despite high winds in Davenport, Iowa on April 14.

The National Weather Service (NWS) launches weather balloons every day at 7am and 7pm EDT from its 91 regional offices. However, high winds in Davenport made this a more difficult job than usual, as footage released by NWS Quad Cities shows. But the challenge was overcome with a successful launch and the balloon avoided getting caught by the trees.

The NWS reported wind speeds of 56 miles per hour in Davenport on April 14. It issued a high wind warning for Davenport and warned that travel would be difficult and loose objects could be blown around. Credit: National Weather Service Quad Cities via Storyful

