Weather Aware: Hot and humid air through Friday
Residents, cottage-goers, and campers across northern Ontario and Quebec should be weather aware Thursday, as the threat for severe storms, including tornadoes, continues into Thursday night.
The system in Eastern Atlantic was southwest of Cabo Verde Islands.
The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain. Scientists are already seeing devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in what had been one of the Florida Keys' most resilient reefs. Climate change has set temperature records across the globe this
Thousands of homes remained without power into Thursday after a major storm swept powerful wind gusts through parts of southwestern Ontario, toppling trees onto houses and wreaking widespread damage on power lines. Hydro One reported power outages for more than 7,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday concentrated around the hard-hit regions of Essex County and Chatham-Kent. Mary Ann Rampersaud said she witnessed some of the worst damage in the small community of Harrow, where the storm passed t
Severe storms may spark up in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, with a tornado threat included for the latter, but the window will be brief
This water creature hitches rides on your boat trailer, according to state game wardens.
"You can tell it's definitely geared toward trying to look like an F-150 Lightning," auto expert Sandy Munro said, looking at a recent Cybertruck pic.
The persistent heat wave that has suffocated Phoenix for most of July was slightly easing Thursday after the first major monsoon storm of the season kicked up dust and high winds and brought the first measurable rainfall in some areas since March. The Wednesday night storm, featuring high winds hitting over 60 mph (96.5 kph), ripped the roofs and awnings off numerous manufactured homes in Mesa. It even lifted the roof of a small one-story apartment building in that Phoenix suburb, pushing the overnight low below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) for the first time in 16 days.
The two cubs were born July 12 to first-time mom Diana, a Sumatran tiger.
Iain McAllister was listening to the BBC's Breaking the News podcast when he came across a bear.
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.
A swimmer caught the incident on camera.
Halifax officials said Wednesday the unrelenting storm that lashed the city and surrounding regions with as much as 250 millimetres of rain on the weekend was a one-in-a-thousand-years weather event. Erica Fleck, director of emergency management for the Halifax Regional Municipality, told reporters that city staffers regularly model once-a-decade storms and have plans to respond to storms expected to arrive once in 100 years. But the most recent weather was far beyond those estimates. Fleck said
WASHINGTON (AP) — With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect workers — including a hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay safe from extreme heat — as well as measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. The actions come as nearly 40% of the U.S. population faces heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures have already scorched the
FREDERICTON — The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms. Slobodan Simonovic said that when planning infrastructure, builders consider population needs, precipitation and other weather data. "This design is usually based on historical observations, how much rain we've
BEIJING (AP) — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center won't hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on Thursd
SEATTLE (AP) — In 2016, hospitals in New York state identified a rare and dangerous fungal infection never before found in the United States. Research laboratories quickly mobilized to review historical specimens and found the fungus had been present in the country since at least 2013. In the years since, New York City has emerged as ground zero for Candida auris infections. And until 2021, the state recorded the most confirmed cases in the country year after year, even as the illness has spread
Hurricanes are some of nature’s fiercest storms. It takes surprisingly little to make them fizzle out, and Saharan dust is one of the biggest culprits
Video captured part of the heroic rescue of Bruno, who was stranded on Mount Jefferson with his paws all torn up.
PERTH, Australia (AP) — The last of nearly 100 whales that beached on the southwestern Australian coast were euthanized Wednesday after a second day of frantic, but unsuccessful efforts to rescue them, authorities said. The pod of long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves Tuesday on Cheynes Beach east of the former whaling station of Albany in Western Australia state, south of the capital Perth. Despite the efforts of 100 wildlife officers and 250 volunteers wearing wetsuits to protect agains