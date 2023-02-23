Weather update 7:30 a.m.
Weather update 7:30 a.m.
A winter storm rolling over southern Ontario will make roads dangerously icy and could lead to widespread power outages.
A winter storm is spoiling travels plans and causing power outages as parts of southern Ontario dig out from under heavy snowfall. Hydro One is reporting about 29,000 customers in southwestern Ontario are without power in the aftermath of a storm that brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets. Buses are cancelled at number of school boards, including in Ottawa and across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. More than 100 flights in and out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport
Public officials warned people to keep off the roads due to extremely dangerous whiteout conditions in parts of the Midwest and northern plains
Snow will make its way to the British Columbia coast Wednesday, making for slippery and hazardous travel with little respite as more snow is on the way for the weekend.
A quickly descending Pacific frontal system brought frigid temperatures and snow to British Columbia Tuesday evening, with cold weather expected to remain until Friday. In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam, Burnaby Mountain and parts of the Fraser Valley have already seen some snow overnight on Tuesday. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C
Frigid air and a moisture-laden low will bring widespread snowfall to the South Coast this weekend.
The city is urging Edmontonians to brace for extreme cold weather with temperatures expected to remain in the minus-20s today and Thursday, with wind chill values making it feel like –40 C. The extreme cold warning is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park — and for all of northern Alberta and much of the southeastern portion of the province, including the Lloydminster and Coronation areas. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to
A French tourist in Whitehorse defied the odds last week when she fell through thin ice into a lake, several times, and still managed to pull herself out of the water to safety, unharmed. "I was super lucky. I know that if you don't drown, you get hypothermia and that's the other danger," said Raphaële Meignen. Meignen's misadventure began when she rented a car in Whitehorse to go do some solo exploring during a month-long stay with a friend. Visiting Yukon offered a chance to see a "real Canadi
Strong wind blew snow across parts of northern and central Arizona on Wednesday, February 22, as a winter storm hit the area.This footage was captured by Sharron Bordoff Crabb, who said she recorded it from her home in Prescott on Wednesday morning.Damaging winds and falling snow would continue in the area throughout Wednesday and would impact travel, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Sharron Bordoff Crabb via Storyful
The tourist was a “beloved husband and father,” his family said.
An incoming Colorado low will set its sights on parts of southern Quebec Thursday and Friday, bringing a heap of heavy snow and freezing temperatures with it.
A snowy night and expected snowy morning in places means school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario Thursday. Schools are open. Check with your individual school or board for details on your options. Western Quebec school buses are generally running. The Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs says some routes may be delayed. Environment Canada still has snowfall warnings for Ottawa, neighbouring eastern Ontario counties and Gatineau. Other winter storm and snowfall warnings have ended.
The number of people missing in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle is now in single figures, search and rescue officials said on Thursday, 10 days after the worst storm to hit the country in decades. Gabrielle killed at least 11 people and caused widespread damage across the North Island, hitting the farming, wine and fruit region of Hawke's Bay on the east coast particularly hard. Hawke's Bay Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team leader Ken Cooper told TVNZ's Breakfast show that search and rescue conditions were arduous.
British Columbians should brace for cold weather until the end of the week as a Pacific frontal system brings frigid temperatures and snow to the province. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island, which could get five to 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday night. Parts of Vancouver Island, northern B.C. and Nanaimo have already seen snowfall. Extreme cold warnings are in place for B.C. Peace River, Elk Valley, Yoho Park - Kootenay Park and Chilcotin. Temperatures
Electric vehicles (EVs) are all the rage. They are touted as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. The United States government has passed numerous legislative actions to phase out gas-powered vehicles and make sure that, within the near term, all vehicles are electric.
Tukada, a four-month-old baby Asian elephant at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, had his first bubble bath on Saturday, February 11.Yaad, Tukada’s twin, “preferred to stay on dry ground” as his brother splashed around in an inflatable pool.Video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which they said was captured on Saturday, shows Tukada slipping and sliding in the bubble bath as Yaad watches.The zoo noted that “knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!” Credit: Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful
The windstorm has brought gusts of more than 60 mph to some areas of Northern and Central California and is expected to continue overnight.
Another video showed hail falling at Hearst Ranch Winery tasting room in San Simeon.
A series of photos shows areas of Southern California as a storm is set to bring rain, sleet and snow from the Oregon border down to the deserts near Mexico.
School closures and power outages mount as a dangerous, icy storm moves through Ontario.