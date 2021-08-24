WDSU Baby of the Day for August 24, 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Breyvic Valera scores the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel, giving the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the 8th inning
What have you done, Tim?
The pair had been married since 1988.
A fan nearly beat the Freeze. Until disaster struck.
Jimmy Hayes, a player who suited up for four NHL organizations during his career, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning at the age of 31.
Alek Manoah didn't have his best stuff against the White Sox, but he found a way to gut through a very effective outing.
Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah turned in a strong performance against the White Sox in honour of his late grandfather.
Breyvic Valera scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Jordan Romano earned his 12th save as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night at Rogers Centre.
Canucks Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday night its support for the province of British Columbia's COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.
Prosecutors say that “approximately” five MLB players are prepared to testify that they received illegal drugs from Eric Kay, who faces trial in the death of Tyler Skaggs.
Griffen has some fences to mend.
Here's everything you need to know about the Raptors' 2021-22 schedule.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say nine players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the club returned home from a game against the B.C. Lions.
The last pro basketball team to meet the president was the 2016 Cavaliers.
Alphonso Davies says the Refugee Paralympic Team is “the most courageous sports team in the world right now.”
Let's get the fantasy hockey draft season started with your defenseman cheat sheet!
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
After a year's postponement, and major uncertainty about whether they'd get off the ground at all, the Tokyo Paralympics opened on Tuesday amid a barrage of fireworks and almost audible sigh of relief. Judo athlete Priscilla Gagne carried Canada's flag into National Stadium in the opening ceremony and said there was immense joy in competing again after 19 challenging months amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. "It's kind of like that old (Joni Mitchell) song 'Big Yellow Taxi.' Don't know what you
Béa de Lavalette lost both her legs in the 2016 Brussells terrorist attack. Now, she’s ready to compete for a medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games.
Nearly 80% of bettors at BetMGM are liking the Cowboys to miss the playoffs.