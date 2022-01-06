WAZ Management refuses to talk following property fire
Ilya Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the undermanned Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Dave Tippett tried to walk back his comments after Mikko Koskinen took exception to his criticism.
A mistake with his visa means Novak Djokovic might not be able to defend his Australian Open title.
Brown says he needs surgery to repair broken bone fragments and a torn ligament. His lawyer denies that mental health played a role on Sunday.
There could be some big names on the move at this year's NHL trade deadline.
A fan is suing the New Jersey-based Jets and Giants for calling themselves New York teams. Yes, really.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
A pair of championship bouts are slated for the March event.
A look at the early All-Star ballot, the imminent debuts of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving and what unexpected MVP candidate and big trade will happen.
Williamson's first comments since his foot injury was announced don't point to a return to basketball any time soon.
Alex Rodriguez would move out of the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth if ESPN makes the move.
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."
Cale Makar's overtime winner on Tuesday was one of the prettiest goals you'll see all year.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
A new year brings new questions to answer. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs win a playoff round? Who's landing highly coveted prospect Shane Wright? The Zone Time crew tackles those topics and more.
These five centers have seen their fantasy basketball production fluctuate this season, so what should we do with them?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak. Jalen Green also scored 22 points and Eric Gordon had 19 for Houston. “We just needed this one, man,” said Porter, who had n
Neely protected Roger Staubach's blindside and blocked for Calvin Hill and Tony Dorsett during the Cowboys' run of Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s.
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that an MRI on Monday revealed damage to his ankle. While not specifying which ankle was hurt, Brown — through a statement released by his attorney Wednesday — said the MRI showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss “which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside.” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown did not claim he was injured when he refused to re-enter S