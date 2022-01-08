Wayward sea lion wanders onto Highway 94
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea
When you've reached the pinnacle of your sport, what happens next? For some Canadian Olympic gold medallists, you simply go back for more. "I don't have to defend it. It's in my house, I have it on my mantle, it's not going away," said 2018 ski halfpipe champion Cassie Sharpe. "So I'm not defending anything, but I'm definitely going out there fighting for that podium." "It's bonus time," added ski cross champion Brady Leman. Sharpe and Leman are among many Canadian Olympic champions returning fo
SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night. The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They also defeated Orlando for a second time this season and a 10th straight time since 2016. Seth Curry added 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 15 of his 20 points in the s
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r
CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames' second straight win. Calgary is coming off a COVID-19 outbreak that shut the team down from Dec. 11 until Dec. 30, when they topped the Kraken in Seattle. Alex DeBrinca
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Italian star Lorenzo Insigne. Reports out of Italy suggest an agreement has been struck between the MLS club and the Napoli forward, with sports TV channel Sportitalia saying an official announcement is expected Saturday. A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, said that was a "likely" timeline. While nothing had been signed yet, talks were in the "final stages," the source told The Canadian Press. "It's all but done," said
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C
The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.
OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.