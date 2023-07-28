Ways teams will challenge Raptors' Scottie Barnes at point guard

Amit Mann and Imman Adan discusses the pros and cons of Scottie Barnes at point guard. Where he will be challenged, developmental steps and more!



After the departure of Fred VanVleet, Toronto responded by signing Dennis Schroder, who has a strong bond with Darko Rajakovic from their days together with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team also has Malachi Flynn and potentially Jeff Dowtin Jr. if he makes the opening night roster.But with Barnes, a player who has "PG" in his instagram bio, this is what the emerging talent wants. The flashes have been persistent with Barnes. The no-look passes, the drive and kicks, the moments of vision passing. But now, he will have the ball in his hands more than ever before and his on-court leadership, situational awareness and decision-making will all be put to the test.It's still unclear what, if any, major roster changes lie ahead for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has not been traded (yet) and O.G. Anunoby, a player who was heavily sought after at the trade deadline, has a player option after the upcoming season.



But whether Siakam or Anunoby are with the team, it appears the Raptors are aiming to make Barnes a higher usage player next season.