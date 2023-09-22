Ways to save at the Arizona State Fair
Before you head on over to the fun and indulge in the delicious food- here are the deals and promotions going on that you need to know about!
Before you head on over to the fun and indulge in the delicious food- here are the deals and promotions going on that you need to know about!
Lourdes Leon attended Vogue Spain's Fashion's Night Out in Madrid wearing a sheer striped maxi dress printed with a tattoo design for a pirate-esque look.
Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 and shared some exciting news from their charity's Instagram account
The MSNBC host broke out the video to show how Trump has "trouble even forming basic sentences."
Three crocodiles saved a dog seeking refuge in a river - in a possible display of "emotional empathy". A report published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa outlines how a young dog was observed being chased by a pack of feral dogs and entered the shallow waters of the Savitri River, in India's Maharashtra. The dog had not spotted the three mugger crocodiles floating nearby, which began edging closer to what appeared to be certain prey.
The Prince of Wales flew to New York earlier this week to promote his Earthshot Prize
SPUTNIKVladimir Putin’s backyard just got a whole lot smaller.A year and a half after the Russian president’s rash, illegal, blundering invasion of Ukraine, Russian peacekeepers have been forced to admit defeat in the faraway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, handing control back to Azerbaijan after a 24-hour military offensive, which killed a senior Russian officer.For Azerbaijan, which began talks with Karabakh’s Armenian separatist leaders on Thursday to formally take back control of the region, i
Heidi Klum shared a look at her latest photoshoot on Instagram that sees her rep a number of bold 'fits including men's white briefs with socks and loafers.
“I think he will do what he says," warned William Cohen.
The infectious disease expert responded to the Florida governor's call to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."
Alex Murdaugh, 55, is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.The latest move by a Georgia judge ruling that two defendants could be tried separately from Donald Trump and 16 others in the Georgia 2020 election case could prove problematic for the former president.That’s according to MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast Glenn Kirschner, who joins The New Abnormal this week to spell
The actress sat with celebrities including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie
Christie prepped Trump for presidential debates in both 2016 and 2020.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have had a busy week in France, with Her Majesty making a subtle outfit adjustment that everyone missed
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense posted footage of a "tank duel" between Russian and Ukrainian tanks so close only a hedge of trees separated the two.
It is not just in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin’s dream of restoring Russia’s imperial greatness is collapsing before his eyes. The violence this week in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus provides yet further proof of Moscow’s inability to provide even a modicum of influence over a region that once formed a key part of the Soviet Union.
Oh, and a smattering of Prada accessories.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing better than ever after an inside source spilled the status of their relationship.
Troops from one battalion published a video online in which they said they had abandoned their equipment after being ordered to form an assault group, according to a report.
They eloped in Las Vegas in 1991 and broke up three years later.