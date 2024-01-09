Way-too-early top-5 for college football’s 2024 season

Yahoo Sports college football writer Nick Bromberg takes an initial look at his top five teams for next season - which includes four SEC teams.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

NICK BROMBERG: The 2023 college football season just concluded. But it's not too early to start taking a look at who the best teams could be in 2024. The hype team of the offseason is going to be Ole Miss. And we have the Rebels at number five in our way-too-early top 25. The loss of running back Quinshon Judkins to the transfer portal hurts but. The Rebels have added a lot of defensive talent through the transfer portal and may have the easiest schedule of any team in the SEC in 2024. The conference's move away from divisions is benefiting no one more than Ole Miss next year.

At number four we have Michigan, though we know the Wolverines are losing a lot of talent and have an incredibly tough schedule. This is also dependent on Jim Harbaugh's return and also if Alex Orji can step in right away for JJ McCarthy if McCarthy goes pro. The offensive line will need to be replenished. And the Wolverines play Texas, USC, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State next season.

The Longhorns follow the Wolverines at number three. We are banking on Quinn Ewers coming back for another season, as Texas should be in the thick of the playoff mix once again. Texas also has a favorable SEC schedule. The only top team from the conference it plays is Georgia. And the Bulldogs visit Darrell K. Royal Stadium in October.

That same Georgia team is at number two. Quarterback Carson Beck is back. And running back Trevor Etienne should immediately be productive after transferring in from Florida. The lines on both sides of the ball are stocked. And there are plenty of receiving threats to replace Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. Georgia does have a very difficult schedule, however. The Bulldogs open with Clemson and go to Alabama and Ole Miss in addition to visiting Texas.

And yes, Alabama is at number one. That's four SEC teams in the top five, thanks to conference realignment. But all four of these teams played in New Year's six bowl games in 2023 and returned a lot of talent. Quarterback Jalen Milroe should take another step forward as a starter. And Caleb Downs is entrenched in the secondary. Throw in another top five recruiting class for Nick Saban and a schedule that is much more manageable than Georgia's, and we give Alabama a slight edge for the top spot.

[AUDIO LOGO]