On my way to K event

College students and professors in Florida are suing education officials over a new law spurred by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' war on “woke," saying it violates their constitutional rights by censoring academic freedom. The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday by students and professors at New College, a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community that was taken over earlier this year by DeSantis and his allies, who claimed it was indoctrinating students with leftist ideology. Fl
The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation plan to have a strike vote in the fall. Marianne Dimain reports.
TORONTO — College faculty members represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union will be receiving an additional 6.5 per cent in salary increases over three years. They are the latest group of public sector workers to see their pay boosted due to an Ontario court overturning a provincial wage restraint law known as Bill 124, which capped salary increases for broader public sector workers at one per cent a year for three years. The government appealed after the court declared the law u
MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of teachers, students and activists marched to a Miami school district headquarters Wednesday to protest Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history, which have come under intense criticism for what they say about slavery. The protesters who marched to the School Board of Miami-Dade County objected to new curriculum standards that, among other things, require teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, co
Child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock says New Brunswick’s revised gender-identity school policy violates children's Charter rights. The changes make it mandatory to deny requests from kids under 16 to use a specific name or pronoun unless their parents consent.
A lawsuit filed by two conservative groups to block the Biden administration's cancellation of $39 billion of debt for 804,000 student loan borrowers was dismissed by a federal judge on Aug. 14. See:...
A trio of retired educators has rejected a suburban Atlanta school district's recommendation to fire a teacher who was removed from the classroom after she was accused of improperly reading a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class. Monday's move paves the way for Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle to keep her job. The panel reached a decision after a two-day hearing last week about whether Rinderle should be fired for reading the picture book “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart.
Superintendent Monique Felder championed academic and social equity, her supporters say. The search for a new leader has started.
“Everybody forgets that if we don’t have officials our kids can’t play,” a metro-east athletic director said.
If you're about to enter college or about to start paying for someone to go to college, you've probably already budgeted for tuition and housing, but there are quite a few hidden college costs that...
He reportedly told the student their parent had asked them to pick them up.
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all U.S. adults said they incurred at least some debt for their education. Borrowers owe a collective $1.77 trillion in student loan debt, including federal and private loans. “Borrowing is almost at the point where it’s
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the absences of the children at the center of the case “was not excused by any circumstance provided for” in state law.
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a belated birthday celebration with her girlfriends this week, but chose to go without her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said "there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
"That's literally the whole issue, Lindsey," one critic said, ripping the South Carolina senator's latest stumping for Trump.
The former president's daughter-in-law had big beef with Hillary Clinton's MSNBC interview, and critics could only laugh at the irony.
The two-piece is from the model's swimwear brand, Inamorata.