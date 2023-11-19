Waves crashing against the docks at Stanley Park
Ppowerful waves rhythmically crash against the sturdy docks of Stanley Park on a cloudy day in Vancouver
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
British driver Lando Norris was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after he crashed out on the third lap at 180mph.
While carrying an iPad, Cincinnati Bengals' player Joe Burrow wore a tablet glove before a game, then injured his wrist during it — and now crack NFL investigators are looking for a molehill.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
McIlroy now owns five Race to Dubai titles.
The most enduring and ruinous narrative peddled by the Tour was that every event mattered equally.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbed out of his No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Late Model Stock Car on Saturday night in a good mood. He had finished eighth in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway after qualifying 26th in a 41-car field. But he was thirsty. “What’s in the cooler?” Earnhardt […]