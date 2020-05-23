Waves Crash Over Ocean Rockpool in Sydney, Australia
Spectacular aerial footage captured waves crashing over an ocean rockpool in Sydney’s Mona Vale area.
“The ocean’s soundtrack,” photographer "Matt Lambley said in a caption alongside the breathtaking shot.
The rockpool, nestled among the ocean where Mona Vale beach meets Basin beach, is a local hotspot. However, COVID-19 restrictions limited use of the pool to 10 people at a time. As an enforcement of social distancing measures, the local council advised visitors keep a distance of 1.5 meters. Credit: @matt.lambley via Storyful
