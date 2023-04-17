Wave of anti-LGBT violence in Uganda

Reuters Videos

STORY: A shooting at a 'sweet 16' birthday party in Alabama on Saturday night left at least four people dead and more than 20 others injured. It’s the latest in a series of recent, high-profile shootings in the U.S. South including killings in Tennessee and Kentucky. On Saturday in the Alabama town of Dadeville, shots were heard inside a dance studio shortly after 10:30 at night, as the birthday celebration was underway. Officials said Sunday there was no longer any threat to the community, but did not say whether a suspect has been killed or arrested. There was also no official word on any shooter’s motive. Residents gathered on Sunday evening near the crime scene, for a prayer vigil. Fred Hutcherson is a local pastor. “To my young people out there, I want you to know that you are not going through this by yourself, that we are here for you no matter what time of day it is. You have heard me say it when I've come over to the school that I love you. And this shows you that it is not only me, but each and every one of us that is surrounding you. That loves you.” Authorities said counseling would be provided at schools in the area on Monday. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday quote ‘guns are the leading killer of children in America,’ ‘What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?’ Biden also urged Congress to tighten the country’s gun control laws, saying it was within their power to do so.