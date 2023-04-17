Wave of anti-LGBT violence in Uganda

France 24 Videos

Uganda has seen a new wave of hatred and “anti-gay” demonstrations sweep through the country since January... after a case of suspected paedophilia in a school became a pretext to condemn the entire LGBT community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country and punishable by imprisonment. But the authorities, including the president and his wife, want to strengthen anti-LGBTQ+ laws, and condemn being openly gay. Parliament passed a new “anti-homosexual” bill at the end of March, which worries the gay community in the country and has provoked outrage from many Ugandan and Western NGOs.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English