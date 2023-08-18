Watsonville shooting suspect arrested
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
“She had such big dreams for her life,” the California teen’s niece said during a 2020 news conference.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
Christopher Thomas Binns, who appeared on TV as hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, was handed a suspended prison term.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
“Criminals who take advantage of elderly individuals, whose income is often fixed, are absolutely appalling,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent said.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
SURREY, B.C. — A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation. Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death. He says the "tragic event" has affe
Sidney Powell advertised a new promo code for her store off the back of the indictment, offering 20% off her books, signed photos, and other merch.
Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.
“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," a Texas woman allegedly said in a voicemail to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
The Justice Department is investigating whether conditions at the overpopulated Fulton County Jail, where dozens of inmates have died, are unconstitutional.
Researchers said the UK burial is an “interesting, albeit tragic” look into medieval life.
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy was briefly detained for public urination. Police chief calls situation “an error in judgment.”
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way
The pre-K announced it is banning backpacks and tightening security.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/YouTubePastor Stephen Lee hasn’t had a very good week.“I can tell you that he’s nervous,” Lee’s attorney, David Shestokas, told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview.“Anybody charged with a crime that serious—a five-year mandatory minimum, and a possible 20-year maximum—is not going to sleep easy at night, regardless of whatever comfort and counseling I’m able to offer,” Shestokas said, referring to the penalty for violating Georgi