Watsonville shooting suspect arrested

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way