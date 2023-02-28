Watford Midfielder Praised After Doing Post-Match Interview Despite Stutter

Ken Sema, a midfielder for Watford FC, won plaudits for a two-goal performance in his team’s 3-2 win over West Brom recently, but he’s also been praised for taking on a post-match interview, despite having a stutter.

Commenters praised Sema for the interview, with one writing: “Amazing, hopefully he can inspire youngsters either in football or the wider community to have the confidence to speak publicly without fear.” Another declared: “This is awesome. Know who I’m rooting for in the Championship the rest of the way.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan also took to Twitter to praise Sema for his interview, writing: “In football, as in life, facing up to difficulties makes us stronger. The bravery to tackle challenges inspires a lot of people.” Credit: Watford FC via Storyful