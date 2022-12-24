Waterspouts Spotted Off Long Island's South Shore

A Long Island woman caught two waterspouts forming off the coast near Long Beach on Saturday morning, December 24.

Erica Grunwald said she took these videos from Shore Road in Long Beach on Saturday morning, at 8:53 am and 9:05 am, respectively.

Nassau County residents were warned of wind chills and gusts bringing the real-feel temperature to below zero as a large winter storm swept the northeastern US. Credit: Erica Grunwald via Storyful

