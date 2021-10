A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on October 8, the National Weather Service said.

Issuing a special marine warning, the National Weather Service said a waterspout had been “observed”, adding that people should “take protective actions” due to large waves.

This footage, posted to Twitter by Michael Brumage, shows a waterspout in the distance. Credit: Michael Brumage via Storyful