Waterspout Spotted Swirling Off Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa

A waterspout was seen swirling off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida, on Saturday, July 16.

Ross J. Newman recorded this video while driving along Tampa Bay’s iconic Bayshore Boulevard and told Storyful he started filming once he noticed disturbed water in the middle of the Hillsborough Bay.

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning with observed waterspouts and winds greater than 34 knots. Credit: Ross J. Newman via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]