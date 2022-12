A waterspout loomed over Florida’s Choctawhatchee Bay on Tuesday, December 13, as storms rolled through the region.

This footage filmed by Tiffany Bartch shows the waterspout spinning off the shores of Niceville near Choctaw Beach.

The National Weather Service warned of severe storms near the area on Tuesday afternoon, with the possibility of a strong tornado and damaging winds. Credit: Tiffany Bartch via Storyful