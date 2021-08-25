Waterspout Looms Near Louisiana Coast as Tropical System Develops

A waterspout sighting was reported in Venice, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 25, as a tropical disturbance strengthened in the south-central Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

This footage filmed by Jansyn Williams shows the formation moving across the waters off the coast of Venice.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continued over parts of the New Orleans area on Wednesday afternoon, bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

A tropical system was forecast to move into the southwestern gulf on August 28 with an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC. Credit: Jansyn Williams via Storyful