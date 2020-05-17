Waterspout Forms Over Wright Patman Lake in North Texas

A waterspout formed over Lake Wright Patman near Texarkana, Texas, as severe storms swept across the state’s north and the Arkansas border on Saturday, May 16.

The Texas Game Warden’s official Twitter account posted this video accompanied by the message: “Remember to stay weather wise when planning a boating trip this time of year. Here is a video of some severe weather crossing Lake Wright Patman caught by a local Game Warden.”

North Texas was hit by severe storms on Saturday, with at least one possible tornado spotted near the ground. Credit: Texas Game Warden via Storyful