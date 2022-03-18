Waterford High School's athletic director resigns, volunteers to help Ukraine amid Russian invasion
A Stanislaus County educator has quit his job and is now risking his life to help protect Ukraine. Josh Whitfield recently resigned as Waterford High School's athletic director and is now providing supplies to people in need. The combat-trained Army veteran said he was moved to act, after seeing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. "It's surreal. This is a different game. I've served in Iraq, I saw combat. This is different," Whitfield told KCRA 3 over Zoom.