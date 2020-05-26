Water Surges From Manhole as Storm Causes Flooding in Miami

Water was seen gushing from a manhole cover in midtown Miami on May 25 as a storm bringing torrential rain swept across the city and a tornado touched down in Miami-Dade County.

These videos, posted to Instagram, show a rush of water surging from underground and a second clip of rainfall in the city.

“I bet the Ninja Turtles are trying to come out,” a man jokes in the video.

According to news reports, heavy rain caused flooding across Miami and surrounding areas.

WSVN reported that some areas in Miami and the Redlands saw five inches of rain in 24 hours. Credit: @bonzaiyosh via Storyful