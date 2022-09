An intense rotating cloud was spotted in Midlothian, Scotland, on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 6, as storms hit the region.

The Met Office confirmed the sightings, labelling the cloud a ‘waterspout’.

According to local news, there were no reports of serious damage caused by the storm.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @malcosaurus shows the cloud looming over the village of Rosewell. Credit: @malcosaurus via Storyful