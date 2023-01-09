Water Rushes Through Santa Cruz County Stream as Evacuation Orders Issued

Water rushed through the Corralitos Creek in Santa Cruz County, California, as the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in the region on Monday, January 9.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in the region as the water levels of Corralitos Creek rose due to intense rainfall.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @djohn575 shows the rushing creek.

President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for California on January 8 and ordered federal assistance to supplement response efforts. Credit: @djohn575 via Storyful