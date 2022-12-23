Water Rushes Onto Coastal Roadways in Maine

The National Weather Service warned (NWS) of flooding due to rain and snowmelt in southern Maine on Friday, December 23, as a storm passed over the area.

Videos released by the Wells Police on Friday show water rushing over barriers and onto the street in Wells.

The police asked drivers to please avoid the coastal roads" and reported water rescues.

Coastal flooding was expected to continue until Friday afternoon, the NWS forecasted. Credit: Wells Police via Storyful