Water Rises in South Padre Island Ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Residents of Texas and Louisiana prepared for the arrival of Tropical Storm Beta as it moved through the northwest Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, September 20.

The storm was expected to make landfall on the Texas coast on Monday. The National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surge and high tide along stretches of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

A tropical storm warning was put in place from Port Aransas, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, with tropical storm conditions reported on Sunday.

This footage was posted to Instagram by Wayne Dodd, who said he filmed it in South Padre Island, Texas, on Sunday. Local reports said officials closed Padre Island National Seashore because of coastal flooding caused by the storm. Credit: Wayne Dodd via Storyful