Water Rises on River Aire Near Leeds as Storm Franklin Hits UK
The River Aire near Leeds, England, threatened to burst its banks on Sunday, February 20, as Storm Franklin hit the UK.
Footage uploaded by Tim Smith shows a section of the River Aire near Newlay Bridge in Leeds, England.
Smith followed the progression of the flooding throughout the afternoon, counting steps on a set of stairs leading into the river. Smith said on Twitter at 8:30 pm on Sunday, February 20: “The #Aire still seems to be rising here. Normally there are 10 steps. At noon (3rd pic) there were 6. At 3.30pm (2nd pic) there were 5. At 8.30pm (grainy pic) I think there are 4.”
Smith tweeted again on February 21 to say that the River Aire was falling now falling with eight steps visible. Credit: Tim Smith via Storyful