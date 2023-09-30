Water Gushes Down Subway Stairs During Flooding in Brooklyn

Floodwaters cascaded down stairs in a Brooklyn subway station as torrential downpours hit New York on Friday, September 29.

Footage filmed by Wynter Gray shows the water rushing down the stairs in the Grand Army Plaza subway station on Friday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley amid the heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for most of the five boroughs, in effect until Friday afternoon. Up to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the area by Friday at noon, the NWS said.

Transit authorities warned passengers of service disruptions caused by intense rainfall on Friday. Credit: Wynter Gray via Storyful