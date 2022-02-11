Water Crisis: One Year Later
BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator
SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re
TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q
Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi
There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h
TORONTO — Olympic veterans Natalie Achonwa, Laeticia Amihere and Bridget Carleton will lead Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament. Canada opens Group C play Thursday against host Japan before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday. Eleventh-ranked Belarus dropped out last week, citing COVID-19. But the remaining games of the tournament will take place as scheduled. The top three teams at the qualifier were to advance to the World Cup, starting Sept. 22. As
BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res
BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarders Patrizia Kummer and Zan Kosir had something in common Tuesday in the Olympic parallel giant slalom race — an early exit. Something else, too: Both spent time in isolation leading into their races because of virus protocols. For Kummer, it was 21 days away from other people after arriving for the Olympics instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccination. For Kosir, it followed a positive COVID-19 test upon arriving in Beijing. He spent 11 days in isolation. Both we
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr
BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal
EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump
Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. “I am an optimist and I believ
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.