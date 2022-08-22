Water Creeps in Apartment as Severe Flash Flooding Inundates Dallas

Residents dealt with the impact of intense flooding in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, August 22, as the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the past day saw the second wettest 24-hour period in Dallas-Fort Worth history.

Footage uploaded to Instagram stories by Emily C White shows cars submerged in the street outside her apartment and water creeping in. “It’s bad, it’s really bad,” White said as she stepped through her flooded apartment.

The Dallas Fire Department said it had responded to 195 high water incidents across the city between Sunday, August 21, and Monday, August 22.

The NWS issued a flood watch for North Texas through 8 pm and warned of potential rainfall amounts over 8 inches. Credit: Emily C White via Storyful