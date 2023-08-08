Water Canon Fired at Philippines Coast Guard as 'Warning' in South China Sea Incident, China Says

China said on August 8 it had fired water canon near a Philippines Coast Guard vessel as a warning during an incident in which two vessels squared off near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on August 5.

China’s coast guard released aerial footage of the incident. The footage shows a water cannon spraying near the Philippines ship near the he Second Thomas Shoal, also known as the Ayungin Shoal, on August 5. It described the act as a “warning,” adding that it has exercised “rational restraint throughout.”

On Tuesday, China repeated calls for the Philippines to remove a grounded warship from the atoll, saying it had “repeatedly expressed its serious concerns” through diplomatic channels, but said the Philippine side has refused to respond.

On the same day, the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) accused a Chinese ship of “unlawful behavior” with the “illegal use of water cannon,” in the incident, releasing video filmed from their own vessel.

The PCG said it called on China’s Coast Guard to “restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident.”

The incident follows on from a previous confrontation in February, where the Philippines accused China of using lasers to deter vessels from visiting the shoal.

The Second Thomas Shoal is an atoll in the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, lying 121 miles west of Palawan, Philippines. The atoll is currently occupied by the Philippines, but the region is claimed by several countries, including China. Credit: China Coast Guard via Storyful