Water Cannon Used on Protesters in Santiago as Chile Rejects New Constitution

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters in the Chilean capital Santiago on Monday, September 5, a day after Chile voted against adopting a new constitution.

The new constitution was set to replace the one implemented under General Augusto Pinochet’s military rule. However, despite Chileans voting in support of constitutional change in 2020, yesterday’s referendum failed to advance the proposed constitution, with 62 percent of voters rejecting it, the BBC reported.

President Gabriel Boric, a key proponent of the rejected constitution, said on Monday that despite the “legitimate differences” the desire for dialogue and meetings prevails.

“We continue and will move forward,” he said.

Footage shows protesters supportive of the rejected constitution in Santiago’s Plaza Baquedano. Credit: @DDHHSUTRA2012 via Storyful