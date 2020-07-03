Water Bomber Drops Payload While Fighting Wildfire Near Reno

Firefighting aircraft dropped water to protect homes from a wildfire burning outside Reno, Nevada, on July 2.

The so-called Cielo Fire was first reported burning in Spanish Springs by fire authorities around 1 pm local time. Evacuations were ordered for some nearby residents but were lifted just hours later.

The blaze was considered 40 percent contained by around 7 pm local time. Credit: Reno Firefighters via Storyful