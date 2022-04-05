Watching Auston Matthews is a privilege regardless of what happens in playoffs

Auston Matthews has 47 goals in his last 47 games, and is a lock to break the Leafs' single-season scoring record. The team will ultimately be judged by how they perform in the playoffs but Matthews is giving Toronto fans a generational experience with his record-breaking feats.

Video Transcript

- There is a reason why I refer to Auston Matthews as the Goku of the Leafs, "Dragon Ball Z" wise. And any time you watch a fantasy or science fiction thing, there's always that one person of legend who people have been waiting for their return, to come back and save the country or save the land. And you can't tell me that isn't Auston Matthews. I mean, the goal rate he, has 47 goals in 47 games since November 24.

It's getting to a point now where you literally shouldn't expect him to not score once a game, but twice. He has 54 goals now. He's definitely on his way to scoring 60. Maybe he gets 65.

I wouldn't be surprised. Would you? He's just an unbelievable-- I can't even put a sentence together. Just watching him on both ends of the ice. The plays he was able to make, the curl drag snipe, the stick lifts and the steals. Just as the raw finish, going in different ways.

Auston Matthews is a player that you win with. And then just the dynamic with Mitch Marner just makes him just an overall dangerous just face, a dangerous name on this team. And the fact that he's a Leaf is just wild to me. The rest of the league ripped on us because we were going off when we won the draft lottery in 2016.

I literally ripped my shirt off and ran down the street. Because maybe, we all can't tell the future, but when we watched Auston Matthews before the draft, and read the reports, and just saw that for the first time we can have a franchise center, a franchise player on this team, and just imagining what he can do. And now that we're seeing it and seeing him go above those expectations.

Like sometimes-- I literally think that I'm dreaming sometimes. Auston Matthews is a fricking Leaf and he's breaking records. I don't think I've ever had so much fun in a regular season. And yeah, yeah, I know, I know, the whole, we have to wait until the playoffs stuff.

But like, man, just enjoy this moment. I mean, I think, again, I might be regretting these words in the future, whatever. But, I think whatever happens, enjoy this moment. I mean, we are watching players make history. In 50 years, we're going to be able to say, I watched Auston Matthews in his prime.

I watched Auston Matthews tie Rick Vaive's record for the most goals in a season and we're about to watch him break. It we might watch the first 60 goal scorer in a Leafs sweater. It's unreal, man. And to be honest, I think with all the negativity and all the pessimism the team definitely deserves and has definitely given us, I think it's moments like these where we can truly appreciate the light that we have in this organization. And Auston Matthews is probably the brightest light that this franchise has had in a very long.