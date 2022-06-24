WATCH: Y'alls manager shoves umpire during argument
Florence Y'alls manager Brian White and assistant coach Taylor Bryant were ejected for arguing balls and strikes after the sixth inning. Video shows the umpire fall down during the argument.
Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter
HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year
MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the
A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano
Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.
The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.
EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.
The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.
Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless
The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game
MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.
With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi