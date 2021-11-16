WATCH: Warming trend, small rain chance

The Canadian Press

It didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season. Tampa Bay's speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn’t play like one, either. Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned NL Rookie of the Year on Monday night. If it didn't seem like this wasn't Arozarena's first year, there’s a reason. The 26-year-old Cuban provided a stunning lift for the Rays during the 2020 postse