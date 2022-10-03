WATCH: Warmer Monday, some sun too
WATCH: Warmer Monday, some sun too
WATCH: Warmer Monday, some sun too
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Nicholas Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in pre-season action. The left-winger opened the scoring Friday for Toronto (3-1-0) which jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Parker Kelly put Ottawa (1-3-0) on the board with just 27 seconds remaining in the frame. Senators forward Drake Batherson scored the lone goal of the second period on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2. In the third,
Dak Prescott has had his way with the NFC East teams over the past few years. But Jalen Hurts' Eagles look ready to take back the division crown.
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the
Pascal Siakam is relishing being fit and healthy at Raptors training camp in Victoria and the Toronto star exudes confidence when sharing his goals of being one of the best players in the NBA.
VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. has been waiting for this moment. Almost exactly a month after joining the B.C. Lions in a trade from the Montreal Alouettes, the veteran quarterback threw his first touchdown pass in orange and black on Friday, propelling his team to a 34-19 victory over the ailing Ottawa Redblacks. "Man, it was awesome," he said of the 13-yard toss to Keon Hatcher that opened the scoring early in the first quarter. "They gave us what we expected and Hatch did a great job kind of sh
TORONTO — Of all the days for Frankie Lasagna's pizza cook to miss work, a sick day on Thursday was less than ideal. Lasagna was busy preparing for dinner service at his Toronto restaurant while juggling a steady stream of media requests throughout the day after his viral moment at Rogers Centre a night earlier. "I have to make pizzas today, which is not a problem, but it's just a lot more hectic (with) everything that happened last night," Lasagna said with a laugh when reached by phone. Video
Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.
VICTORIA — Nick Nurse's challenge to Scottie Barnes heading into this past off-season was to keep improving his game. Pretty straightforward, but not necessarily so easy coming off an outstanding rookie season. "We were all talking about what's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? And for me, it's he continues to play as hard and competes as hard as he can … with experience and time and skill work and the skills improving, he’ll just keep heading toward that ceiling," Nurse said.
MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and
After a long stalemate, the Toronto Maple Leafs have finally come to terms on a two-year contract with 22-year-old defenceman Rasmus Sandin.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Thitikul won in Arkansas last week for her second LPGA title this season, and now the 19-year-old Thai can replace Jin Young Ko at the top of the ranking
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings. She loved the theater of the final hour at Old American Golf Club as much as soaking herself with champagne when she held one for a on
With training camp well underway in Victoria, B.C., the Toronto Raptors have some looming questions that will need answering once the season kicks off very soon.
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.
A pair of Toronto artists have collaborated to create a reimagined version of a classic Raptors jersey to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.
Meet the 2022 Blues, not the same as the old group from 2019 that won the Stanley Cup. Sure, there are some holdovers, from fiery goaltender Jordan Binnington to tough, talented two-way center Ryan O’Reilly and big defenseman Colton Parayko. But St. Louis now has more speed and skill — and that makes it a threat to win the Western Conference. “You’re always trying to evolve as the game evolves,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “I do like our balance. We’ve obviously changed from 2010-16 whe
WINNIPEG — Edmonton Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner simply stoned the Jets in their own barn. Skinner not only stopped 33 of 35 shots, but he shut them out in both overtime and the shootout as the Oilers beat the Jets 3-2 in an NHL pre-season shootout before 14,190 fans at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday night. “He wants to continue to have a real good training camp because he knows it’s an important year for himself and for our team,” said Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft. “I think he’s ready for
Canadian featherweight Jeremy (JBC) Kennedy has waited for his shot at Aaron Pico. The two Bellator fighters were supposed to meet in April only to have Kennedy sidelined on the eve of the contest after suffering a broken orbital bone in a final sparring session. American Adli (Sunshine) Edwards stepped in for Kennedy, losing via third-round TKO to Pico at Bellator 277. "All the hard work was done. All the money was invested in (the training camp) and I didn't get to go (fight)," Kennedy said of
EDMONTON — Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Leon Draisaitl also scored the Oilers (2-2-0), who came off a 4-0 road loss to Calgary on Wednesday. Dillon Dube put the Flames (3-2) on the board for their lone score on a night where most its top players sat out. Edmonton goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 7-of-8 shots he faced in 31 minutes of action. Calvin Pickard made 14 saves in relief. Calgary's