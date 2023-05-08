WATCH: Warm Temperatures, Afternoon Storms For Start of Workweek
With wildfires forcing thousands of Albertans to flee their homes, farmers are rushing to save their animals. Carol Swap, who lives north of Drayton Valley in Brazeau County, said fires were surrounding her cattle farm on three sides. While Swap wasn't under an evacuation order, she was planning to relocate more than 100 cattle from her property if the fires came closer. "It's a little bit nerve-wracking because you can't really get a good game plan put together," said Swap on Friday. "You just
GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The threat of flooding throughout British Columbia's Interior continued to spread Saturday as a combination of warm weather and rain drove higher flows in rivers and streams, putting several communities and their residents in harm’s way. According to the province’s River Forecast Centre, about half of B.C. is under flood watches, warnings or advisories. Three regions — Boundary, Cache Creek and Whiteman Creek in the Okanagans — are under active flood warnings. The Regional Di
While reforestation efforts are at the heart of the fight against climate change around the world, more than 11.5 million tree seedlings destined for Quebec forests were destroyed last year. Ironically, it was extreme weather conditions that forced plant nurseries to discard those that did not meet the government's criteria. The significant losses, valued at $3.6 million, represent almost nine per cent of the trees that were poised to be planted in the province. "Because the plants are produced
It took Claude Méthot a couple of days to fully comprehend the extent of the damage to his farm in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. He says the land that he bought three years ago has been cultivated for hundreds of years. The fields that had been ready for another season of wheat, corn or oats are now covered with sand and clay. "We will not be able to farm this field anymore," said Méthot. He figures he's lost about 10 per cent of his land. "It's a primal, visceral fear and shock just to see where there
Snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday, May 6.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region, warning residents of heavy snow and difficult travel conditions.This footage by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shows snow falling at their facility in Soda Springs. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful
Western Canada will be dealing with the effects of an upper-level trough again this week, setting up a multi-day thunderstorm threat that could add to the worsening wildfire situation
While the heat may be gone in B.C. for the time being, the province continues dealing with the ramifications of what it help trigger: Rapid snowmelt that led to flooding and landslides in the Interior, worsened by recent rainfall
Several communities in Saskatchewan have lifted their evacuation orders Sunday as large nearby wildfires have been contained. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) was monitoring three particular wildfires, labelled Local, Saulteaux and Rocky. The fires had forced residents from communities such as La Loche, Sask., and Saulteaux First Nation to evacuate their homes, seeking refuge in places like Regina, Prince Albert and Lloydminster, among others. Each fire was classified as contained an
Wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada, forced more than 13,000 people to evacuate their homes on Friday, May 5, according to government officials.According to information from the Alberta government, there were 103 active wildfires in the province on Saturday morning, 37 of which were deemed out of control.In a press conference on Friday, Stephen Lacroix, managing director at the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, called the situation a “stark reminder of just how unpredictable and powerful wildfires can be.”Satellite imagery posted by CIRA late on Friday showed several wildfires burning across Alberta, with smoke seen trailing into the sky. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
Heavy rain sweeping across southern and central British Columbia has intensified an already difficult flood situation along numerous rivers, creeks and streams. The forecast has prompted a warning from the provincial government for people living near the swelling waterways to be prepared to get out quickly. A week of record temperatures has quickly melted mountain snowpacks. Environment Canada said 19 daily heat records were broken Thursday in B.C.'s Interior, including in Kelowna, where the tem
Water levels on the Ottawa River continue to stabilize, bringing hope to communities along the shoreline — if not immediate relief. In its Sunday update, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB) said between 45 and 90 millimetres of rain fell across the river's basin between April 29 and May 3, causing the river's flows and levels to increase rapidly. Water levels have now peaked between Mattawa and Hawkesbury, Ont., and are slowly declining, the planning board said. With sunny weather
EDMONTON — Cooler temperatures and a bit of rain were delivering some relief for firefighters as they continued to battle wildfires threatening communities in central northern Alberta, but provincial officials warned the reprieve was only in some areas and lightning was sparking some new blazes. "People have called this season certainly unprecedented in recent memory because we have so many fires so spread out," Christie Tucker with Alberta Wildfire told a media briefing Sunday. "It's been an un
Hail fell in Chatham, Illinois, on Sunday, May 7, as severe weather was warned for the area.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning was in effect for areas in central Illinois on Sunday.Video filmed by Twitter user @__jenlovesyou__ shows “all the lovely little hail that decided to wreak havoc on my trees,” @__jenlovesyou__ told Storyful. Credit: @__jenlovesyou__ via Storyful
Sunday looks set to be the hottest day of the year so far in many areas.
More than 100 wildfires rage in the western province of Alberta and 25,000 people are evacuated.
The quake occurred Saturday morning one mile from Calexico, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tens of thousands of Albertans have been forced to evacuate their homes as "unprecedented" wildfires rage on in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith, head of the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP), said at a press conference on Saturday. As of Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time (11:30 a.m. ET), 24,511 Albertans were evacuated from homes with 103 active wildfires across the province, burning 121,909 hectares. "Much of Alberta has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires," said Smith.
Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn breaks down what weather changes to expect this next week
Twelve tornadoes were reported across four states overnight, heavily damaging roofs and some outbuildings in Missouri. Tornadoes touched down in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota on Saturday. Trenton, Missouri, was hit the hardest, with a tornado damaging the roof of a 130-year-old church.
In downtown Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., about 95 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, a small office is bustling with activity as hundreds of volunteers show up to get assigned a task. Days after severe spring flooding in the municipality washed away roads, submerged basements and forced more than 500 people from their homes, some 600 people have volunteered to help residents clean up the damage and save whatever possessions they can. "The past few days have been very chaotic," said Clément Turgeon T