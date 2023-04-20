WATCH: Very warm Thursday, still dry

ABC News

The Colorado River, one of the most important river systems in the country, is drying up at an alarming rate. The issues surrounding depleting water levels along the Colorado River basin have become as heated as the arid climate contributing to the moisture-sapping megadrought persisting in the region for decades. Despite an extremely wet winter that eased the effects of the longstanding drought, regional officials and environmental experts are expressing concern over future severe dips in the water supply and other ramifications dwindling water levels could have on local economies and human health.