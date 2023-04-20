WATCH: Very warm Thursday, still dry
Warm 80s again Thursday. Dry and warm until Saturday.
Warm 80s again Thursday. Dry and warm until Saturday.
Striking photos from space show the Sierra and Southern California mountain ranges beginning to shed their record snowpack as weather warms up.
A warmup is in store for the end of the work week, but with it, comes a rain risk this time. Another cooldown and snow threat to follow
While heavy snowfall continues across northern Ontario, flurries fly across the south, too. Hints of a warm-up return quickly, but is there snow lurking once again?
Pablo Escobar’s hippos escaped in the 1990s – since then, they have become a problem.
Organisers said the fundraising event for a local school had been aimed at protecting native birds.
EDMONTON — A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten Tuesday by a Burmese rock python. Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, said in a statement that the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called. She said the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and "is doing well." Alberta Health Services confirmed in a statement that emergency services responded to a snake bite at the zoo around 8:19 a.m. It said a wom
The Colorado River, one of the most important river systems in the country, is drying up at an alarming rate. The issues surrounding depleting water levels along the Colorado River basin have become as heated as the arid climate contributing to the moisture-sapping megadrought persisting in the region for decades. Despite an extremely wet winter that eased the effects of the longstanding drought, regional officials and environmental experts are expressing concern over future severe dips in the water supply and other ramifications dwindling water levels could have on local economies and human health.
Video shows the man’s dangerous swim.
"We are trying to soak up and capture every moment we can,” the zoo in Ohio said.
At Toyota Motor Corp's sprawling factory here, just 16 miles (26 km) from the Alamo, a new gasoline-fueled Tundra pickup truck or hybrid Sequoia SUV rolls off the assembly line every 60 seconds. Less than two hours to the north in Austin, the Tesla Inc Gigafactory is also straining to meet demand. The two Texas factories represent what is at stake as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration drives to lock in tougher vehicle emissions standards designed to push electric vehicles to 67% of the U.S. new car and truck market by 2032, from about 7% currently.
Weather watches turned to warnings Tuesday afternoon, as the "significant spring storm" Environment and Climate Change Canada warned about earlier in the week began moving its way into Saskatchewan. "It's on our doorstep, be prepared," advised warning preparedness meteorologist Terri Lang. Regina, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and parts of the southwest, including Assiniboia, were under snowfall warnings as of 5:30 p.m. CST Tuesday. Lang said a Colorado low is expected to move in early Wednesday morning, b
OTTAWA — The economic cost of greenhouse gas emissions is nearly five times higher than previously thought, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday. The minister told attendees at a climate change conference in Ottawa that the government used updated scientific knowledge and economic models to revise the way it evaluates how much climate change is costing Canadians. The new numbers have been in development for months but come after a recent report from the parliamentary budget offi
A competition in New Zealand in which children were offered a bounty for shooting feral cats has been cancelled after an outcry, with critics saying it was cruel and inappropriate.
Chimpanzees Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash recently moved from a roadside zoo in Ohio to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida, which is home to over 200 retired lab and entertainment primates
Millions of residents in the central U.S. will be at risk of severe weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Egypt has long been called the "gift of the Nile" as it has historically depended on the river for survival. Climate change, population growth and a regional fight for water resources are all contributing to the risk of water imbalance, experts say. The country is facing an annual water deficit and is estimated to be categorized as water scarce by 2025, according to the United Nations.
Hopes for spring were dashed Wednesday morning for many Saskatchewan residents, as they woke up to a blanket of white that has led to mass highway closures in the southern region. Snowfall or winter storm warnings issued for the entire southeast corner of Saskatchewan early Wednesday morning remain in effect. The weather has resulted in terrible road conditions for much of the province, including highway closures south of Regina. "This storm is well underway and sort of unfolding the way we thou
The bear first drank the orange soda, then the cola, and finally, root beer, CBC reported. It drank 69 of the 72 cans in the car.
What are the costs of charging up an electric car?
The price of most fuels in Newfoundland and Labrador is down on Thursday. The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum price of gasoline by three cents per litre Thursday, bringing the price on the Avalon peninsula to $1.78 per litre. Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $1.805 in central Newfoundland, $1.82 on the Baie Verte peninsula, $1.788 in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, $1.796 in Port aux Basques and between $1.79 and $1.81 per litre on the northern peninsula. Prices are m