Canadian Police Continue Efforts to Disperse Ambassador Bridge Protesters

Canada's trucker protesters could not have picked a better spot to disrupt the export-driven country's economy, or the North American auto industry, than the four-lane Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, trade experts say. The 92-year old bridge was blocked for a fifth day on Friday by protesters demanding an end to Canada's vaccine mandate for truck drivers, prompting Ontario province to declare https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-ontario-province-declares-state-emergency-2022-02-11 a state of emergency, and auto companies to resort to costly air freights for crucial parts. Ambassador has been a vulnerable trade chokepoint for decades, thanks to successful lobbying https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-detroit-bridge/after-long-fight-new-bridge-for-detroit-may-be-in-sight-idUKBRE9BA05920131211 against a replacement by the billionaire Moroun family that controls it and charges trucks $45 per crossing.