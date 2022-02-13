Canadian Police Continue Efforts to Disperse Ambassador Bridge Protesters

Efforts to clear protesters blocking access to a key U.S.-Canada trade corridor appear to have stalled, as the crowd near the Ambassador Bridge entrance grew Saturday afternoon. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

  • Judge orders protester to end blockade

    A judge has granted an injunction against the Ambassador Bridge blockade and protesters must leave by 7 p.m., according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

  • Newsroom Ready: Police look to resolve blockade of Ambassador Bridge

    Jason Bellaire, deputy chief of operations for the Windsor Police Service, says multiple police forces have been called in to support officers as they respond to the ongoing protest against public health measures near the Ambassador Bridge. He says police are trying to negotiate with the demonstrators and protect public safety, their own safety and the safety of the demonstrators.

  • Rand Paul Encourages Truckers to Blockade Super Bowl and D.C.: ‘I’m All For It’

    Trucker convoys protesting against vaccines and lockdown mandates could reach the US this weekend, Homeland Security warned

  • Freedom Convoy: Police move in on truckers protesting COVID rules at US-Canada border after injunction issued

    Police have moved in on a group of protesting truckers, who have been blocking a key US-Canada border crossing for almost a week. "Freedom Convoy" activists have been at Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between the two countries, as part of a demonstration against Canada's COVID-19 restrictions. About 20 protesters milled about outside on Saturday morning, while others stayed in their pickup trucks and cars.

  • 'You now need to understand you're breaking laws': PM Trudeau issues a warning to trucker convoy

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Doug Ford's recent declaration of a state of emergency in Ontario and additional consequences for participants of the illegal blockades, saying this was "responsible and necessary."

  • Analysis-Truckers at Ambassador Bridge in perfect spot to threaten U.S.- Canada trade

    Canada's trucker protesters could not have picked a better spot to disrupt the export-driven country's economy, or the North American auto industry, than the four-lane Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, trade experts say. The 92-year old bridge was blocked for a fifth day on Friday by protesters demanding an end to Canada's vaccine mandate for truck drivers, prompting Ontario province to declare https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-ontario-province-declares-state-emergency-2022-02-11 a state of emergency, and auto companies to resort to costly air freights for crucial parts. Ambassador has been a vulnerable trade chokepoint for decades, thanks to successful lobbying https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-detroit-bridge/after-long-fight-new-bridge-for-detroit-may-be-in-sight-idUKBRE9BA05920131211 against a replacement by the billionaire Moroun family that controls it and charges trucks $45 per crossing.

  • Injunction sought to end Ambassador Bridge blockade

    Auto-industry groups and the City of Windsor, Ont., are seeking a court injunction to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. The protest has halted trade and is impacting auto workers, with several plants shutting down their production lines.

  • Canadian protesters ordered to leave

  • Ontario court grants injunction to end bridge blockade by truckers

    Protesters given until 7pm est to move from Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada

  • U.S. Urges Canada To Use Federal Powers To End Border Blockade

    The administration U.S. President Joe Biden is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal ...

  • Magna feels the pressure from bridge closure as auto sector's losses climb

    AURORA, ONT. — Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International Inc. says it is beginning to feel the impact of the Ambassador Bridge blockades on its business. On a conference call discussing the company's latest financial results Friday, Magna CEO Seetarama Kotagiri said some customers have had to idle or adjust production schedules as a result of the bridge closure. “We’re watching it closely and definitely hope it gets resolved quickly,” he said. Magna shares fell as much as 5.4 per cent

  • Canada truckers: Police start evicting Freedom Convoy protesters blocking US border crossing

    Canadian police moved in on Saturday to remove 'Freedom Convoy' protesters at a bridge border crossing that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States.

  • Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

    The Ontario Superior Court has granted an injunction preventing protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures from blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. He has asked a lawyer representing the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, which applied for the injunction, to send him a draft of an order. In submissions, the association said the border blockade that began earlier this week was costing

  • Protest crowd grows on Ambassador Bridge as police begin clearing blockade

    The crowd of protesters has continued to grow while pickup trucks remained as police began Saturday breaking up a days-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., where vehicles have been blocking traffic on the crucial border crossing into the United States. Police, including officers from Windsor, London, Ont., and the Ontario Provincial Police, were able to clear out the intersection at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge by forming a line — slowly pushing back protesters and forcin

