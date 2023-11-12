WATCH: Tens of thousands march in London in support of Palestinian people
Organisers of the pro-Palestinian march say they had taken steps to ensure it didn't conflict with Armistice Day events.
Organisers of the pro-Palestinian march say they had taken steps to ensure it didn't conflict with Armistice Day events.
The incident, which allegedly happened at a school playground in Fort Greene Brooklyn, is ongoing. The police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman wanted for questioning
The owner of an inflatable trampoline that exploded, killing a three-year-old girl, has been jailed for six months. Ava-May Littleboy was thrown into the air after the trampoline burst on Gorleston beach in Norfolk, with a witness saying she went the "height of a house", Chelmsford magistrates court was told. The girl, from Suffolk, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital in July 2018.
One person is believed to be dead on a property near the U.S. border in Langley, B.C., after a fire broke out during a large-scale police operation Friday, the RCMP said Saturday.B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC), confirmed to CBC News that it is now investigating the incident, which left two police vehicles heavily damaged by fire. Officers responded to a report of a "distraught" individual on the 23000-block of 0 Avenue property, Friday after 10 a.m.
Jewish families leaving synagogue on Saturday were “targeted” by pro-Palestinian demonstrators after hundreds of thousands gathered for a march on Armistice Day.
Kaitlan Collins pushed back at Jim Trusty after he mentioned the ex-president's "grounds for frustration."
The father used a baseball bat to kill his son, police said.
Council Bluffs Police DepartmentA suspect has been arrested after former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) reported on Wednesday that she was attacked while on a run in Iowa. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Dominic Henton, 25, based in part on surveillance footage, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. AZ Family reported that the footage allegedly showed Henton following McSally over a pedestrian bridge and onto a running trail. Officers said Henton was homeless and that he was t
The Toronto Reference Library received a bomb threat on Saturday morning before it opened, according to police.
The surge of open hatred of Jews on college campuses is unprecedented in modern American life. We saw it outside universities in the 1930s, when it was openly preached by Detroit’s Father Coughlin and published by Henry Ford. We saw it from the KKK during the civil rights revolution of the 1950s and 1960s. The Klan targeted Jews, as a marginal group, as allies of black equality, and as vehicles to build solidarity in their target audience: poor, angry, Christian whites.
Michael Keith Fine's arrest also marks a breakthrough in the Maryville Police Department’s oldest cold case
Three teenagers are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, Toronto police say, after a suspected hate-motivated incident involving a member of the LGBTQ community.It happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, investigators said in a news release issued Friday morning.According to police, the victim was in the area and became "concerned with the treatment of a group of young women," so they intervened to check in on them.A "verbal interaction" es
They were both students at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in West Kendall.
"She got super mad and said that wasn’t fair, that they have a child together, that he was basically family, and that he’d be coming with her. I told her he wouldn’t be because he's a sketchy dude, and I didn’t want him in my home and around my children."
Vancouver police released a new set of photographs of convicted sex offender Randall Hopley on Friday afternoon, nearly a week after the 58-year old left his halfway house and did not return.A police spokesperson said 18 full-time officers are involved in the hunt for Hopley, and have received at least 80 tips from members of the public in several jurisdictions. Investigators also located what they believe is Hopley's cart near Main Street and East 8th Avenue, which police previously described t
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents spent many of their waking hours in October seated on a wooden bench in a Manhattan courtroom, a few feet behind the former cryptocurrency mogul, watching as federal prosecutors convinced a jury their son had orchestrated one of the biggest financial frauds in history. Now, as Bankman-Fried awaits sentencing that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried - formerly eminent Stanford Law professors - should worry about their own
Rex Heuermann’s wife filed for divorce just six days following his arrest
Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore’s former top prosecutor who was thrust into the national spotlight after charging six police officers in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, was found guilty of two counts of perjury for making false statements on loan applications for two Florida vacation homes, the Justice Department said.
Terry Bree was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £200 in compensation at Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Court.
The suspect was present at the station when the victim made her report, and police have launched an internal investigation.
Coronation Street's Christmas spoilers - from Peter Barlow's exit, to new character Bobby arriving and Tommy Orpington's return.