WATCH: Tampa Police embark on chase that ends in shootout

At 5:40 p.m., officers spotted Bresnahan driving near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street and began following him. Eight minutes later, he pointed the gun at the officers, who then chased him, Bercaw said. Officers attempted to stop the chase using spike strips, but Bresnahan drove around them. The pursuit was headed northbound on Florida Avenue when he crashed into a blue car — occupied by both a driver and passenger — near the intersection of Gladys Street. According to Bercaw, immediately after the crash, Bresnahan opened fire on TPD officers. Eighteen officers returned fire, striking and killing the man.