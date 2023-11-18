WATCH: Sunny, Mild Weekend Weather
Cold winds blowing over warm lakes could churn out ample lake-effect snow over parts of Ontario next week
Here’s what forecasters say.
A Colorado low, Alberta clipper, and lake-effect will have the Great Lakes looking like the heart of winter by the end of next week
Saturday may be a night for settling in at home with a game or a movie rather than going out, as a weather system brings high winds and heavy rain to P.E.I. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with a low-pressure system on its way to the Island this weekend. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. will start to feel the impact during the day Saturday."Saturday will be windy, with peak gusts in the 60-90 km/h range possible late Saturday," said Scotland."Thi
Two large great white sharks were spotted along the South Carolina coast. Here’s how you can track them.
A tidal turbine owned by a company already financially on the rocks washed ashore on Brier Island, N.S., Friday morning.Residents and fishermen came across the machinery that ran aground near Sweetcake Cove after breaking loose from the Westport Harbour."I was like, 'Oh no,'" said Jess Tudor, who was walking his dogs when he noticed the turbine on the shore. "This is not good."Tudor said the turbine floated about a kilometre from where it was docked but didn't appear to cause any significant dam
The “rarely seen” predators were spotted off the California coast near San Diego.
Heavy rain and strong winds could result in power outages, localized flooding and dangerous road conditions across parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend
My totally radical, completely sure-fire plan to blanket the country with affordable homes and clean energy and mass transit — fast
Wolves have long been a divisive species, particularly in rural areas where they can be a risk to both humans and livestock.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
Authorities in Montana are seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for the illegal killing of a wolverine.
Kovu, one of the Pittsburgh Zoo’s friendliest animals, died in July after his health quickly declined, officials said.
Buckle up: Solar winter is here, and that means shorter days until February.
As snow geese embark on an epic journey southward for the winter, thousands of geese stop in Southern Canada to rest and make reserves for the rest of their migration. A conservation area near Victoriaville, Quebec is one of the popular spots to witness the largest group in the fall.
Rain showers and gusty winds return to southern British Columbia this weekend, putting a damper on any outdoor plans
A popular federal rebate that provides homeowners up to $5,600 dollars to retrofit their homes to make them more energy efficient is running out of money sooner than expected. The Greener Homes Grant was expected to last until 2027 but could dry up well before then.
The creatures have “needle-like” scales on their abdomens, researchers said.
A wolf suspected of attacking a dog earlier this month in Dawson City, Yukon, has been trapped and euthanized, according to conservation officers.In a social media post on Friday, conservation officers said the animal was caught within a kilometre of where the dog was attacked.On Nov. 5, wildlife officials were notified that a woman's dog had been attacked and killed by what she thought was a large black wolf, outside her home on Dome Road.That prompted conservation officers to urge the public t
Another low system approaching the south coast of B.C. is set to usher in another wet weekend, featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts for you.