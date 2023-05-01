WATCH: Strong, gusty winds Monday

CBC

Robin Barrett of Barrett Firewood in Beaverbank, N.S., says he was able to keep the price of firewood steady from 2015 to 2020, but with today's higher inflation, he was forced to increase it. Before delivery fees and taxes, he says his prices are up about 30 per cent, per cord, since 2020. A cord is 128 cubic feet, or 3.6 cubic metres, of stacked wood. "We noticed a significant increase last year when the fuel prices started going up," he said. But inflation is not the only cause of the rising